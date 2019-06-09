City of Lubbock, Lubbock ISD to conduct joint full-scale active shooter training exercise

(Photo from MGN Online)

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD will conduct a joint full-scale active shooter training exercise on Monday, June 10, 2019. The full-scale exercise is the second joint training exercise conducted by the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD since April 2019. The training exercises are designed to cover all aspects of an active shooter scenario from threat assessments to the initial response by police, fire, and EMS to the reunification of students with parents.

A full-scale exercise is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional activity which involves the actual deployment of resources in a coordinated response as if a real incident has occurred.

The day-long training event will take place at Lubbock High School, Dupre Elementary, Lubbock ISD Central Office and the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. There will be a heavy public safety presence in, and around, the involved areas.

The City will be posting “Public Safety Exercise Ahead” signs around Lubbock High School and Dupre Elementary.

