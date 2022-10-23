(Flyer provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown.

The event is free to the public.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic and for the safety of those in attendance, the City of Lubbock said.

If you would like more information, you can contact Alisha Zamoa at azamora@mylubbock.us or call 806-775-2464.