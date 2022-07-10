LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Due to the move from its current location to its new building next door to Citizens Tower, the City of Lubbock Municipal Court will cancel all jury trials for the week of July 11, 2022.



Jurors do not need to report to Municipal Court on those days.

Municipal Court will be closed to the public July 13-14, 2022. All due dates impacted by this closure will be moved to July 18, 2022.

