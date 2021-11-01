City of Lubbock municipal museums participating in A Million Thanks

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Silent Wings Museum and the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum are proud to announce their participation in A Million Thanks, a year-round campaign that started in 2004 providing support and appreciation to active and veteran military men and women and their families. In addition to sending cards and letters of gratitude and appreciation, A Million Thanks also grants betterment of life wishes and higher education scholarships to the children of military personnel.

Both museums will be accepting generically addressed cards and letters of appreciation and thanks beginning on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Museum patrons are welcome to bring letters they’ve written at home, or they can write letters during their visit to either location. The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum will participate in the A Million Thanks program all year round.

For more information on the A Million Thanks program, visit https://amillionthanks.org/.

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue, and the Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)