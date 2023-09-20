LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has appointed Gregory Rushin as the interim chief for the Lubbock Police Department following the resignation of Police Chief Mitchell.

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the appointment of former City of Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin as Interim Chief of the Lubbock Police Department.

Rushin will begin his service as Interim Chief at close of business on September 22, and City Manager Jarrett Atkinson will present Rushin’s appointment to the Lubbock City Council for confirmation on September 26, 2023.

Gregory Rushin has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement. He served in the Plano Police Department for 35 years, including 18 as Plano Police Chief. In addition, he spent four years as an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and also served as a Deputy Sheriff and Sergeant in Illinois. Rushin retired from the City of Plano as Deputy City Manager in 2021. He holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees, is a Certified Public Manager, a past President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and is a licensed Texas Master Police Officer.

“I am pleased to have Gregory Rushin serve as our Interim Police Chief,” said City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “His tremendous experience and proven track record will guide the Lubbock Police Department as we continue to move forward and honor our commitment to public safety.”

Rushin’s appointment comes after Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced his resignation effective September 22, 2023.