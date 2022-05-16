LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).



Kristen began her career with the City of Lubbock in March 2012 as a Management Assistant in the Planning Department. She later promoted to Planner and then to Planning and Zoning Manager, a position she has held for the past 4 years. Kristen holds a Bachelor of Business and Administration degree and a Master of Public Administration degree from Wayland Baptist University.



“I am so thankful for this opportunity and excited to continue leading the Planning Department. We have so many new things on the horizon that will improve our city and I look forward to continue working with our development community and citizens as we make Lubbock a wonderful place to live!”



Mrs. Sager will start as the Director of Planning on Monday, May 16, 2022.

