Gilbert Quant (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official.

According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department.

He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002.

“The position plans, directs, and supervises the City of Lubbock’s construction permitting and inspection activities as well as developing and administering public relations efforts to keep citizens informed of services provided,” the press release said.

He will start as the Chief Building Official on Monday, December 5, 2022.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the Chief Building Official for such a great organization as the City of Lubbock,” said Quant in the press release. “Our vision is to make department productivity and customer service our top priority.”