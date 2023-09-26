LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release on Tuesday it was offering free updated COVID-19 vaccine heading into the fall and winter months.

According to the press release, the CDC recommended everyone six months and older receive an approved and updated COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine protects against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19,” the release said.

Updated Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are available, according to the city.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are offering free vaccines for adults without health insurance, according to the city.