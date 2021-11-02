City of Lubbock offering Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5-11

Syringes loaded with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie ready for use by a nurse, in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 21, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Beginning Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the Public Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children at its mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, in Caprock Center. The clinic will continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and flu vaccine to those groups who previously qualified for vaccine.



This week the mini-hub will operate from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. There is ample supply of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines in Lubbock and additional community vaccination events will be scheduled in the coming weeks.



Due to an anticipated high demand for vaccines, the Public Health Department will not offer routine immunizations at the mini-hub site for the next two weeks. Those needing routine immunizations should call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933 for assistance.



For additional information related to the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

