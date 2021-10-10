City of Lubbock offers informational resources ahead of 2021 Street Bond Election

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Lubbock City Council voted on August 10, 2021 to put a street bond before voters. The vote is for the issuance of $174,575,000 in general obligation bonds to fund street improvement projects across the city.

Early voting begins Monday, October 18. The City of Lubbock’s last bond election was in 2009.

Information regarding the City of Lubbock’s 2021 Street Bond Election is now available for public viewing at mylubbock.us/bond2021.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)