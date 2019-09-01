City of Lubbock offers support to City of Odessa and Midland following shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, the Lubbock City Council and the rest of the City organization offer their condolences and support to those killed, injured and affected by the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, on the afternoon of Saturday, August 31, 2019.



“We are heartbroken for the citizens of our West Texas sister cities, Odessa and Midland, after this senseless and tragic act,” said Pope. “The City of Lubbock is ready to help with any resources, personnel or assistance Odessa and Midland might need in the coming days and weeks.”

