1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

City of Lubbock offers support to City of Odessa and Midland following shootings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, the Lubbock City Council and the rest of the City organization offer their condolences and support to those killed, injured and affected by the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, on the afternoon of Saturday, August 31, 2019.

“We are heartbroken for the citizens of our West Texas sister cities, Odessa and Midland, after this senseless and tragic act,” said Pope. “The City of Lubbock is ready to help with any resources, personnel or assistance Odessa and Midland might need in the coming days and weeks.”

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar