LUBBOCK, Texas — In observance of the New Year’s holiday the City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday its offices will be closed January 1. Regular business hours will resume January 2.

See below for the city office hours for the New Year’s Holiday

Solid Waste

There will be no residential trash pick-up on Monday, January 1. It will be conducted from January 2 to January 5.

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed on Monday, January 1 and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 2.

Additionally, the drop-off recycling centers will observe normal business hours on January 1.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1. It will return to normal business hours on January 2.

Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and Garden and Arts Center will be closed from December 31 to January 1. Normal business hours at all locations will resume January 2.

Community Centers & Facilities