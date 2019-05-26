City of Lubbock offices closed Monday for Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, May 27. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 28. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, May 30-31 will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, May 27. These stations are located at:

1631 84th Street

Street 208 Municipal Drive

7308 Milwaukee Avenue

4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 27. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 28.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be closed Monday, May 27 as normally scheduled. The Garden and Arts Center will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

