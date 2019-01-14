City of Lubbock Offices closed Monday, January 21 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, January 21 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 22.



Residential Trash Collection

There will be no cart or dumpster trash collection on Monday, January 21. Monday's normally scheduled collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m.



Recycling

City of Lubbock Recycling Drop-Off Centers and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed

on Monday, January 21. The recycling centers/convenience stations will resume normal

operations on Tuesday, January 22. Recycling centers/convenience stations are located at:

• 1631 84th Street

• 208 Municipal Drive

• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

• 4307 Adrian Street



Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed

Monday, January 21. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 22.



Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations be closed Monday, January 21. Regular hours will

resume on Tuesday, January 22.



Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed

Monday, January 21. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 22.



Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed Monday,

January 21. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 22.

