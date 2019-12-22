City of Lubbock offices closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holidays

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas

City of Lubbock offices will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holidays. Regular business hours will resume Thursday, December 26.

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Thursday, December 26. Residents with cart collection are asked to take their carts out before 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 26.

The City of Lubbock drop-off Recycling and Citizen Collection Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee Avenue and 4307 Adrian Street will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25, and will resume normal operations on Thursday, December 26.

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25.

The Garden & Arts Center, Municipal Museums, the Memorial Civic Center and Libraries will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25. All will return to normal business hours Thursday, December 26.

