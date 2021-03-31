City of Lubbock offices, services closed for Good Friday

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 5.

Residential Trash Collection

Thursday and Friday’s residential trash collection will be picked up on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling Centers will be closed Saturday, April 3.

West Texas Regional Disposal Facility will close at noon on Friday, April 2 and normal operations will resume on Monday, April 5.

Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed Friday, April 2. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 5.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday and Easter Sunday, April 4. However, libraries will be open for regular hours on Saturday, April 3.

Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Friday, April 2, but will resume normally on Monday, April 5.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Friday, April 2, and Sunday, April 4.

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be open Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and will resume normal hours and operations Monday, April 5.

The Garden & Arts Center will have normal operating hours on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

