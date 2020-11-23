City of Lubbock offices, services closed for Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 26-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 30.



Solid Waste

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Day after Thanksgiving – Closed

Saturday, November 28 – Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Monday, November 30 – Full operations resume

Monday/Thursday routes will be collected on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday/Friday routes will be collected on Tuesday/Wednesday. All Citizen Convenience Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but will resume normal hours on Saturday, November 30.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. The libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 28.



Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. Regular hours will resume Saturday, November 28.



Community Centers

City of Lubbock Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. The Senior Meal Program will resume on Monday, November 30.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)