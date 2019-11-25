City of Lubbock offices, services closed for Thanksgiving holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 2.

Landfill

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Day after Thanksgiving – Closed

Saturday, November 30

– West Texas Region Disposal Facility 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

– Caliche Canyon will resume its regular hours

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. The libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 30.



Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Regular hours will resume Saturday, November 30.



Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Regular hours will resume Saturday, November 30.