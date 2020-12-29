City of Lubbock offices, services closed Friday for New Year’s holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, January 4.



Solid Waste

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

New Year’s Day – Closed

Saturday, January 2 – Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Monday, January 4 – Full operations resume

Monday/Thursday routes will be collected Monday/Wednesday, and Tuesday/Friday routes will be collected on Tuesday/Thursday. All Citizen Convenience Drop-Off Centers will be closed Friday, but will resume normal hours on Saturday, January 2.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 31. The libraries will be closed on Friday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, January 2.



Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Friday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Saturday, January 2.



Community Centers

The Senior Meal Program will not operate on Friday, January 1. Curbside meal pickup will resume on Monday, January 4.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)