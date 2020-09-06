City of Lubbock offices, services closed Monday for Labor Day holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, September 7. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8.



Recycling

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, September 7. These stations are located at:

• 1631 84th Street

• 208 Municipal Drive

• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

• 4307 Adrian Street



Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, September 7. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 8.



Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 7. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 8.



Cultural Facilities

Silent Wings Museum will be closed Monday, September 7, as normally scheduled. The Garden & Arts Center will be closed on Monday, September 7. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 8.



Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, September 7. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

The Civic Center will also be closed on Monday, September 7.

