City of Lubbock offices, services closed Wednesday for the New Year’s Day holiday

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Wednesday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular hours will resume Thursday, January 2.

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection on Wednesday. Normal operations will resume Thursday, January 2. Residents with cart collection are asked to take their carts out before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The City of Lubbock drop-off Recycling and Citizen Collection Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee Avenue and 4307 Adrian Street will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, and will resume normal operations on Thursday, January 2.

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed on Wednesday.

The Garden & Arts Center, Municipal Museums, the Memorial Civic Center and Libraries will be closed Wednesday, January 1. All will return to normal business hours Thursday, January 2.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)