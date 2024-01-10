Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 10, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas– All City of Lubbock offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Lubbock said all offices would resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 16.

The following offices will be impacted by the national holiday:

Residential Trash Collection

Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations, and both landfill facilities will be closed on Monday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 16.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed on January 15, with normal hours and operations resuming on Tuesday, January 16.

Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 16.

Parks Facilities

The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center and Safety City will both be closed on Monday, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.