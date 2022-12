(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26

Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Solid Waste

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

Thursday, December 22 – 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 23 – Closed

Christmas Eve, December 24 – Closed

Christmas Day, December 25 – Closed

Monday, December 26 – Closed

Tuesday, December 27 – Full operations resume

Residential Trash Collection:

Residential collection will be conducted on Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday, December 19-22, and will be closed Friday, December 23.

Residential collection will be conducted on Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday, December 27-30, and will be closed Monday, December 26.

Drop-Off Recycling Centers:

Closed Saturday, December 24 – Monday, December 26. Will return to normal hours Tuesday, December 27.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 26.



Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 26. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27.



Community Centers

All community and senior centers will be closed Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 26.