LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Residential Trash Collection

Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.



Recycling/Landfill Operations

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17.



Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed January 16 with normal hours and operations resuming Tuesday, January 17.



Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 17.

Parks Facilities

The Tennis Center and Safety City will both be closed on Monday, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.