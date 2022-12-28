LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.

Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

Here is a list of additional closures provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Solid Waste

Residential trash:

There will be no residential trash pick-up on Monday, January 2. It will be conducted Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday, January 3 – 6.

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed on Monday, January 2, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.

Drop-Off Recycling Centers will observe normal business hours Monday, January 2.

Libraries



All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2; and will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.



Municipal Museums



The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Saturday, December 31 – Monday, January 2. Normal business hours at all locations will resume on Tuesday, January 3.



Community Centers

Community Centers will be closed January 2, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.