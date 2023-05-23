(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock announced its offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day, said a press release. Normal hours of operations will resume Tuesday, May 30.

Hours of operation for offices on Memorial day are below.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no collection on Monday, May 29. Waste Collection from Monday and Tuesday will be shifted Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

The Citizen Convenience Centers, the West Texas Regional Disposal Facility (WTRDF) and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed Monday, May 29. Normal hours will resume Tuesday, May 30.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 20.Normal hours of operations will resume on Tuesday May 30.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 29. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Clapp Park Pool

The pool will be open Sunday and Monday, May 28-29 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.