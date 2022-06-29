(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, July 5.

Residential Trash Collection

Solid waste collection for Monday and Tuesday, July 4 – July 5, will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 – July 6.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

Both landfills will be closed on Monday, July 4, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 5.

Attended drop-off station will be closed on Monday, July 4, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 5.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, July 4.

Community Centers

All community and senior centers will be closed Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4, and will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, July 5.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, July 4.

