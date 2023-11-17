LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock reminds the public that its offices will be closed for Thanksgiving Holiday. Its offices will be closed on November 23 and November 24, however certain city facilities and operations will have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend, according to a press release.

Normal operations will resume on November 27.

See the full list of closed city offices for Thanksgiving holiday below.

Residential Trash Collection

Residential Collection will be conducted as normal on Monday and Tuesday, November 20 and 21. Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, routes will be compressed into Wednesday, November 22. Residential collection will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

Landfills will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Saturday, November 25, and will be open until 3 p.m.

Drop-Off Sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Saturday, November 25, with normal operating hours.

Libraries

All public libraries will be closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. They will resume regular hours on Saturday, November 25.

Community Centers & Facilities