City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, January 18.

Residential Trash Collection

Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.



Recycling/Landfill Operations

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 18.



Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed January 17 with normal hours and operations resuming Tuesday, January 18.



Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 18.

