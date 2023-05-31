(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced it’s “accepting applications for several boards and commissions.” According to a press release, the term for positions will begin December .

The deadline to submit an application will be June 30, said the release.

In addition, the release stated applications that were submitted previously in January 2021 will be considered.

These are the lists of boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies:

Airport Board

Civil Service Commission (Term begins October 1)

Electric Utility Board (Term begins November 1)

Health Facilities/ Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc.

Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers(Term begins January 2024)

Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation

Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board

Museum & Art Standing Sub-Committee

Planning & Zoning Commission

Interested applicants can submit resumes and applications at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.