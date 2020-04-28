City of Lubbock to open new testing site at Patterson Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the City of Lubbock Health Department will open a COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site at Patterson Library. Patterson Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

To be tested, you must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have signs or symptoms of COVID-19 Fever Cough Shortness of Breath

Have been around someone who has COVID-19 such as a member of your household or co-worker

Are a healthcare worker or work in a facility that cares for high-risk groups such as a retirement or group home

The hours of operation are 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. To make an appointment call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There is no cost to be tested. If you have insurance, the Health Department will ask for your insurance information and will bill the insurance carrier. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for the testing.

This clinic can only test for COVID-19. Results can only tell if you have an active infection, not if you have ever been infected. If you develop any of the emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or bluish lips or face seek medical attention immediately.

