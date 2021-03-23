City of Lubbock opens vaccine appointments for anyone over 18

Lubbock Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. Vaccine appointments for Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday are available for anyone over the age of 18 at the City of Lubbock vaccination site at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Appointments can be made by going online to Select-A-Seat or by calling the Health Department at 775-2933. On-site registration will also be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis until an hour before the close of clinic.

Clinic times this week are:

  • Wednesday, March 24    10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 25         2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 27         10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

