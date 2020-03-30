City of Lubbock orders new guidelines for nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced new guidelines for nursing homes Sunday evening.

Nobody except for staff and residents are allowed in nursing homes, except for end-of-life situations. All staff members will be screened for symptoms before each work shift as well.

The city has also tested 75 people that are either nursing home staff or residents.

Four nursing homes are under increased surveillance by the City of Lubbock: Whisperwood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.