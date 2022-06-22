LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will commence the new Adopt-A-Park program in July of 2022 to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month.

Parks and Recreation is proud to introduce this program to the Lubbock community. The department established the Adopt-A-Park Program so that community groups can aid in ensuring neighborhood parks and facilities are clean, green, and fun, in keeping with the Parks and Recreation Department’s mission to: “Provide a variety of quality programs, activities, and facilities to increase the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of Lubbock.”

Park Adopters will have the opportunity to complete general and special projects within the parks system, such as mural painting, community garden beds, and much more with approval from the Lubbock Parks Board. Services will be completed on a quarterly basis, and the Parks and Recreation Department will provide the necessary supplies. After service quarters are completed, park adopters will receive recognition for their efforts in keeping the City of Lubbock parks system beautiful.

If your group/organization is interested in participating or receiving more information, please visit mylubbock.us/adopt-a-park, or contact Cynthia Berlanga at Cberlanga@mylubbock.us or by calling 806-775-2669.

