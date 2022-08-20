(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Coffee Chat

Saturday, August 20

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.

LBKids Cooking Class

Saturday, August 20

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Previously known as Kids in the Kitchen, students will learn to make or bake their very own easy and simple snack, this month’s recipe “Walking Tacos” or treat. Cooking class is at Copper Rawlings 213 40th St and pre-registration is required. The cost for the cooking class is $5. For more information please contact 806.767.2704.

Zumba

Monday, August 22 through Thursday, August 25

6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Get your feet moving and hearts pumping at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St! You will move and dance in this aerobic fitness class inspired by Latin American music. Class lead by two Licensed Zumba Instructors. This class is for everyone of all experience levels age 13 and up. Pay a monthly rate of $45, biweekly rate of $30 or do a drop-in class for $5. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.

Senior Family Feud

Tuesday, August 23

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Grab a team and come on down to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center 2001 19th St to play a fun game of Family Feud! Prizes will be awarded to the team who wins! For more information please call 806.767.2710.

Bike Repair

Tuesday, August 23

6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Having problems fixing your bike? Come out and participate in our class and learn how to fix your bike problems! Class is held at the Mae Simmons Center 2004 Oak Ave. For more information please call 806.767.2708.

Blues/Jazz Wednesdays

Wednesday, August 24

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Come out and listen to some of your favorite blues and jazz hits every Wednesday at Mae Simmons Senior Center located at 2004 Oak Ave. For more information please call 806.767.2708.

After School Care Program

Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26

3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Children will have an opportunity to do homework, supervised indoor and outdoor recreation, board games, movies and arts and crafts. LISD will provide transportation from Wolffarth and McWhorter Elementary Schools. Free hot meals provided by Kid’s Cafe! Contact Maggie Trejo Supercenter 806.775.2661 for registration information. Ages 6-12 (2 hours daily) $10/weekly.

Quilting/Sewing Club

Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Make friends and have fun with others who share an interest in sewing. Enjoying your individual patchwork and quilting projects while getting together with other individuals will help your skills and ideas and solutions to develop! Visit Maggie Trejo Supercenter at 3200 Amherst St or call 806.775.2661 for more information.

Senior Breakfast

Wednesday, August 24

10:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Join us for breakfast ($2/person), lively conversation and games at Maggie Trejo Supercenter 3200 Amherst St or call 806.775.2661 for more information.

