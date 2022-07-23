LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Yoga in the Plaza at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza

Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Develop your mind, body and spirit at the Yoga in the Plaza Summer Series. Free yoga classes are held at The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza, 1824 Crickets Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3560.

Movies in the Park at Mackenzie Park

Saturday, July 23

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Come out for a night under the stars at Mackenzie Park, 301 I-27. Enjoy an action-packed animated hit! As part of our Movies in the Park series, the feature film will be Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. The event is free for all ages and popcorn will be graciously provided by Amerigroup. For more information please call, 806-775-2687.

Underwater Zumba at Maxey Pool

Saturday, July 23

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy a low-impact, high energy pool workout at Maxey Swimming Pool, 4020 30th Street. Drop-in class rate is $5.

Matter of Balance at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Monday, July 25

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Are you worried about your balance or have a fear of falling? Look no further! The Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street, is teaming up with the South Plains Association of Governments to provide a Matter of Balance class that will help strengthen your muscles to gain balance. Classes will be every Monday at 10:30 a.m. until August 15. Class is free for ages 60+. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Zumba at Maxey Community Center

Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27

6:30 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.

Get your feet moving and hearts pumping! You will move and dance in this aerobic fitness class inspired by Latin American music. Class is at Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street and is led by two Licensed Zumba Instructors. This class is for everyone of all experience levels ages 13 and up. Drop in class rate is $5. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Magic Fairy Flying Butterflies at Maggie Trejo Community Center

Wednesday, July 27

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Join us at Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst Street, in making a surprise gift for any occasion! Craft class is for kids ages 6-11 and cost to attend is $2. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Science Fun for Everyone at Maggie Trejo Community Center

Friday, July 29

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Get inspired with wonderland awe and create your very own kaleidoscope! Join us at Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst Street, class is free for all ages. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)