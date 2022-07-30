(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Movies in the Park at Clapp Park

Saturday, July 30

8:00 to 11:00 PM

Join us on this epic journey of survival and the importance of family bonds! The feature film on July 30th for our Movies in the Park series will be The Croods: A New Age. Come out to Clapp Park, 4011 University Avenue, for a movie night under the stars. . The event is free for all ages and popcorn will be graciously provided by Amerigroup. For more information please call, 806-775-2687.

Yoga in the Plaza at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza

Saturday, July 30

9:00 to 10:00 AM

Develop your mind, body and spirit at the Yoga in the Plaza Summer Series. Free yoga classes are held at The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza, 1824 Crickets Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3560.

National Night Out at Maggie Trejo Supercenter

Tuesday, August 2

7:00 to 11:00 PM

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Amerigroup will host National Night Out at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street. National Night Out is a community building campaign to enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and local law enforcement to provide a true sense of community. Enjoy the night with live mariachi music, hot dogs and chips, a movie in the park, and a free backpack give-a-way. Parks and Recreation will also have the Pop-Up-Park trailer for more entertainment. For more information please call, 806-775-2687.

Quilting and Sewing Club at Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

August, Mondays through Fridays

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Make friends and have fun with others who share an interest in sewing at Trejo Community & Senior Center, 3200 Amherst St. Enjoy your individual patchwork and quilting projects while getting together with other individuals will help your skills and ideas and solutions to develop! For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Loteria at Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

August, Mondays through Thursdays

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Play Loteria at Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst St, card prices are $0.50 and game is open to ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Table Tennis at Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

August, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Sharpen your coordination and skills playing table tennis Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst St, event is free for ages 18+. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Color Me Happy at Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

August, Mondays through Fridays

9:00 to 4:00 PM

Create your happiness and color your stress away! Free adult coloring books available at Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst St. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Matter of Balance at Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

Monday, August 1

10:00 to 10:30 AM

Are you worried about your balance or have a fear of falling? Join Matter of Balance class that will help strengthen your muscles to gain balance at the Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst St, and class is free for ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Seated Yoga at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Tuesday, August 2

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Now introducing Seated Fitness at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St! In this class you will get a great workout all from your chair. Welcome to ages 50+, free. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Bingo at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, August 3

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Are you feeling lucky? Test your luck at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Games are $1, cash only and welcome to ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Basics of Computers at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, August 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn basic terminology and gain confidence to explore your computer at Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St. Make computers work for you! This basic computer class will teach you everything you need to know to thrive in the world of computers. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Blues/Jazz Wednesdays at Mae Simmons Community & Senior Center

Wednesday, August 3

1:00 to 4:00 PM

Come out and Listen to some of your favorites at Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Avenue. Free for ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-767-2708.

Tai Chi for Arthritis Maggie Trejo Community & Senior Center

Wednesday, August 3

10:00 to 10:30 AM

Seniors will learn a safe and easy to do program to relieve pain and improve health and balance using a DVD. Class is free for ages 50+ the Maggie Trejo Community Center, 3200 Amherst St. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Seated Volleyball at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Thursday, August 4

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Hey seniors, it’s time to get active! Come play seated volleyball at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St. You will have fun all while getting light exercise and working out those upper body muscles. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.

Monthly Classes to Sign Up For:

Seated Yoga at Maxey Community Center

August, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Reduce stress and strengthen your entire body while seated at Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. Class is for ages 40+ and is $15 a month. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Stretch and Strength at Maxey Community Center

August, Every Wednesday

9:45 to 10:30 AM

Energize and tone the body through light aerobics, hand weights & floor stretches at Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. Class for ages 18+, $10 a month. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Tap and Ballet for Ages 3 – 6 at Maxey Community Center

August, Every Wednesday

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Children will learn and grow in ballet and tap technique Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. The instructor will teach students various forms of technique while also helping grow motor skills. Students will also learn short routines throughout the semester. Students will leave the class having a beginner’s knowledge of ballet and tap. Class is for ages 3-6 and is $35 a month. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Tap and Ballet for Ages 7 – 13 at Maxey Community Center

August, Every Wednesday

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Children will learn and grow in ballet and tap technique Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. The instructor will teach students various forms of technique while also helping grow motor skills. Students will also learn short routines throughout the semester. Students will leave the class having a beginner’s knowledge of ballet and tap. Class is for ages 7-13 and is $35 a month. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Yoga at Maxey Community Center

August Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday’s

9:30 to 10:30 AM

Practice techniques that strengthen the mind, body, and spirit at Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. Classes are held three times a week and are for ages 17+ with a fee of $25 a month. Register online at playlubbock.com or call 806-767-3796.

Zumba at Maxey Community Center

August, Mondays through Thursdays

Get your feet moving and hearts pumping! You will move and dance in this aerobic fitness class inspired by Latin American music. Class lead by two Licensed Zumba Instructors Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th. This class is for everyone of all experience levels age 13 and up. Pay a monthly rate of $45, biweekly rate of $30 or do a drop-in class for $5. Register online at playlubbock.com or call 806-767-3796.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)