City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. to receive donation from Atmos Energy

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is honored to be the recipient of a $5,000 donation from Atmos Energy as part of its awareness campaign for National Safe Digging Month. The donation will be used toward the planting of trees at McAlister Park. National Safe Digging Month aims to remind all Texans to call 811 before digging. Something as common as planting trees can be dangerous. A simple call can prevent traffic delays, evacuations and, in serious cases, injury.

Atmos Energy will present the Parks and Recreation Department a check at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the future site of the Dog Park in McAlister Park. That is located at the northeast corner off Marsha Sharp Freeway, US 62/82 Frontage Road.

