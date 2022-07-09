LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.

A complete list of our movies is below:

The Goonies – Rated PG

Saturday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Bill & Ann Miller Park, 74th Street and Memphis Drive

Raya and The Last Dragon – Rated PG

Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Mackenzie Park, 301 I-27

The Croods – Rated PG

Saturday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Clapp Park, 46th Street and Avenue U

