City of Lubbock phone system down until further notice, may impact COVID vaccination schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Lubbock Logo (Best) - 720

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock phone system is currently down. Technicians are working to correct the issue in the quickest manner possible. Another release will be sent out when the phones are up and running.

At the time of this release, more than 75% of the available COVID-19 vaccination time slots are booked. The City will provide more vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, as more vaccines are received.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause.

(This is a news release from the City)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar