City of Lubbock phone system down until further notice, may impact COVID vaccination schedule

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock phone system is currently down. Technicians are working to correct the issue in the quickest manner possible. Another release will be sent out when the phones are up and running.

At the time of this release, more than 75% of the available COVID-19 vaccination time slots are booked. The City will provide more vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, as more vaccines are received.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause.

