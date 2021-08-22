City of Lubbock Planning Department holding Unified Development Code open house events

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Planning Department will hold two public meetings in order for citizens to participate and learn more about the Unified Development Code (UDC). City staff will hear citizens’ thoughts and gather input regarding the on-going development of the UDC. The focus of these meetings will largely be on Environmental Management, Administrative and Legislative Bodies, Development Review Procedures, Nonconformities, Enforcement and Remedies, and Word Usage.

The UDC is a primary initiative of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and will be a vital tool affecting how vacant land is developed, existing land is redeveloped, new construction is designed and what rules apply to existing businesses and residents. The public is encouraged to attend these meetings since citizen involvement is critical for a successful outcome.

A Joint City Council/Planning & Zoning Commission meeting will also be held on Thursday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m., in which Councilmembers and Commissioners will receive an update on Module Four of the UDC effort.

UDC Open House Meeting:

Wednesday, August 25

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Citizens Tower Lobby, 1314 Avenue K

Joint Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council Meeting

Thursday, August 26

Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

City Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K

