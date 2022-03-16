LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will host three public meetings this month to present and discuss the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC) before it goes to the Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Lubbock City Council, for adoption.

The public meetings dates are:

Monday, March 21 at Mae Simmons Community Center, located at 2004 Oak Avenue

Wednesday, March 23 at LPD’s South Patrol Division Station, located at 14005 Indiana Avenue

Monday, March 28 at the Groves Branch Library, located at 5520 19th Street

All three public meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. Citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

A UDC Subcommittee comprised of three City Council members and city staff, along with consultants at Kendig Keast Collaborative worked on creating the Unified Development Code for nearly three years. The UDC will revise, update, and combine all current development-related ordinances and regulations into a single comprehensive document.

Creating a Unified Development Code is a primary objective in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan adopted by the Lubbock City Council in December of 2018. Zoning and subdivision regulations, the sign ordinance, design district standards, and other ancillary development regulations are all included and updated in the UDC. The goal is to provide the tools necessary to effectively implement the Comprehensive Plan, ensure that regulations reflect modern development trends, facilitate growth and administrative efficiency, and provide for uniform enforcement and predictable, repeatable results.

Public input has been a key component in updating and modernizing the city’s development standards, and the three public meetings are another opportunity for citizens to provide input.

More information on this project can be found at mylubbock.us/UDC.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)