City of Lubbock Planning Department to hold Unified Development Code Open House events

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Planning Department:

The City of Lubbock Planning Department will hold two Open House meetings in order to host Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC), the City of Lubbock’s consultant on the Unified Development Code (UDC). KKC will present an update on the current UDC efforts and will hear citizens’ thoughts and gather input regarding the on-going development of the UDC. The focus of these meetings will largely be on the downtown area of City Council District 1.

The UDC is a primary initiative of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and will be a vital tool affecting how vacant land is developed, existing land is redeveloped, new construction is designed and what rules apply to existing businesses and residents. The public is encouraged to attend these meetings since citizen involvement is critical for a successful outcome.

A Joint City Council/Planning & Zoning Commission meeting will also be held on Tuesday, September 29th at 5:30 p.m., in which the consultant will provide Councilmembers and Commissioners with an update on the UDC effort. This will take place in the City Council chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

Open House Meeting No. 1: Tuesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Hosted by the Central Business District TIF Board)

Open House Meeting No. 2: Wednesday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. (Welcome by Councilman Juan Chadis)

Where: Citizens Tower Lobby, 1314 Avenue K

