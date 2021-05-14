City of Lubbock Pools Hiring for 2021 Swim Season

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:
- Head Lifeguards
- Must be 18 years of age or older at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
- Lifeguards
- Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
- Cashiers/Concession Staff
- Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public
- Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required
*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.
If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2670. Apply online at governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock