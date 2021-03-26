City of Lubbock pools hiring for 2021 swim season

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

Head Lifeguards Must be 18 years of age or older at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding

Lifeguards Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding

Cashiers/Concession Staff Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required



*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2670. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock

