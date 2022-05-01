LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

Lifeguards Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding

Cashiers/Concession Staff Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required

Pool Laborers Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire Will prepare and clean the four municipal swimming pools



*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2688. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock

