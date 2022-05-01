LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions: 

  • Lifeguards
    • Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
  • Cashiers/Concession Staff 
    • Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public
    • Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required
  • Pool Laborers
    • Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire
    • Will prepare and clean the four municipal swimming pools

*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2688. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock 

