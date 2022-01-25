City of Lubbock prepares to keep roads safe as cold front heads to town

LUBBOCK, Texas – With Wednesday’s temperatures forecasted in the twenties, the City of Lubbock is busy preparing to keep the roads and intersections clear.

The City of Lubbock’s Director of Utilities Mike Gilliland said the City has seven trucks filled with salt and sand mixtures standing by for the right time to start spreading the mixtures. Gilliland said it’s all about timing.

“If we put this out,” Gilliland said, ”then the wind or your typical traffic is going to blow it off the streets. So, when the drizzle starts falling, and the temperatures are cold enough for it to be frozen and start overpass, icing up on overpasses and such, we have our crews out ready to go, and their trucks are loaded.”

The chances of ice and snow also increase the risk for accidents. The Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. Johnny Bures asks drivers to be careful as temperatures once again dip below freezing.

“With this cold front that’s pushing in, there’s a chance for maybe some snow and or ice that’s coming into the area. So anytime we have any kind of moisture like that, that’s falling that could freeze and stick to the roadway, we want to remind drivers to please be careful as they get out.”

DPS also said there are other precautions drivers can take to stay safe on the roads. There are a few items that are wise to keep in the back seat or the trunk.

Cellphone and car charger

Bottles of water

Snacks

Blanket, gloves and a hat

First-aid kit

Flashlight

Car emergency warning devices

A basic set of tools

Tarp and raincoat

For more ideas and suggestions, click here.