LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department asks citizens to remove all decorations from memorials at the City of Lubbock Cemetery by the end of the month, as part of its annual clean-up ahead of the first mowing. Visitors can leave flowers in memorial vases, but all other decorations need to be removed since they impede mowing and trimming the Cemetery. Any decorations left will be removed and disposed of starting May 1, 2022.

For more information, please call 806-775-2270 or visit us at www.PlayLubbock.com

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)