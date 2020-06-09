City of Lubbock provides update on kids summer and senior meal programs

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Parks and Recreation is dedicated to serving the community of Lubbock through meal programs offered to both kids and seniors. We are partnering with the South Plains Food Bank to feed children ages 18 and under, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the sites listed below. Children must be present to receive a free meal. All meals will be provided in take away containers for curbside pick-up.

– Hodges Community Center – 4011 University

– Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue

– Maxey Community Center – 4020 30th Street

We are also continuing our Senior Meal Program serving seniors ages 60 and older from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the sites listed below for a suggested donation of three dollars. Those currently enrolled and receiving transportation services are eligible for meal delivery. All meals will be provided in take away containers for curbside pick-up. Completion of proper paperwork is required for meal eligibility.

– Lubbock Adult Activity Center – 2001 19th Street

– Copper Rawlings Adult Activity Center – 213 40th Street

– Mae Simmons Adult Activity Center – 2004 Oak Avenue

– Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street

– Homestead Adult Program – 5401 56th Street

Both programs are designed to provide a hot nutritious lunch within the City of Lubbock.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains