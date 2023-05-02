LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Waste Department announced on Monday it will host its second year of the ‘Move Out Give Back’ initiative on May 5 and May 6, according to a press release.

The release stated the goal was to “donate reusable items from temporary student housing” instead of disposing of items once they have moved out.

There will be two temporary drop-off sites available for donatable items such as working appliances, hard furniture and lamps. No food items will be taken, said the release.

According to the release, the event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at either Tech Terrace, 2901 Elgin Recycling Drop-Off site or the First Baptist Church Parking lot, 13th Street and Avenue V.

For more information visit mylubbock.us/move-out-give-back.